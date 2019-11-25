UMES goes up against Wofford

Wofford (2-4) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (0-6)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Maryland Eastern Shore look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big road losses this past Thursday. Maryland Eastern Shore lost 91-64 to Oklahoma, while Wofford came up short in a 69-55 game at South Florida.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wofford’s Nathan Hoover, Storm Murphy and Messiah Jones have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 42 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Maryland Eastern Shore has an assist on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Wofford has assists on 28 of 61 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has scored 68 points while allowing 73 points over its last five games. Maryland Eastern Shore has managed 56.4 points and given up 78.8 over its last five.