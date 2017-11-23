UMBC makes 14 3-pointers in 84-73 win over Chicago State (Nov 23, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Joe Sherburne made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Arkel Lamar hit all five of his 3s and scored 17, and Maryland, Baltimore County beat Chicago State 84-73 on Thursday.

The Retrievers were 14 of 30 from 3-point range and 18 of 30 at the free-throw line.

Jairus Lyles added two 3-pointers and 13 points for UMBC (2-3), which shot 41 percent overall and 47 from distance. Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura each had seven assists as the Retrievers had 21 assists on 26 field goals. Lamar picked up his 4th foul with 11:34 remaining and played just 24 minutes.

Glen Burns had 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago State (2-5). Deionte Simmons added 11 points and six boards, and Jelani Pruitt had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Cougars outrebounded UMBC 42-33 but turned it over 23 times and went to the free-throw line 16 fewer times.