UMBC looks to remain undefeated when battling St. Mary’s (MD)

St. Mary’s (MD) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (2-0)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers will be taking on the Seahawks of Division III St. Mary’s (MD). Maryland-Baltimore County is coming off a 65-61 win at Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: L.J. Owens has averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Retrievers, while Darnell Rogers has accounted for 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists per game.LONG-DISTANCE L.J.: Through two games, Maryland-Baltimore County’s L.J. Owens has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 80 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Retrievers put up 65.5 points per contest in those 12 contests.