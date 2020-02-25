UMBC looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Binghamton (9-18, 3-11) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (14-14, 7-6)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its sixth straight conference win against Binghamton. Maryland-Baltimore County’s last America East loss came against the Stony Brook Seawolves 74-63 on Feb. 1. Binghamton fell 75-74 at home to Hartford in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Maryland-Baltimore County’s K.J. Jackson has averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Bearcats, Sam Sessoms has averaged 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 9-0 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last three road games, scoring 51.3 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.