UMBC goes up against Penn State-York

Penn State-York vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (6-8)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are set to battle the Nittany Lions of Penn State-York. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 69-53 on the road to George Mason in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.9 points and 4.3 assists this year for Maryland-Baltimore County. Brandon Horvath is also a primary contributor, with 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: K.J. Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 5-7 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Retrievers offense put up 65.5 points per matchup across those 12 games.