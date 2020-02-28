UMass, Richmond meet in conference play

UMass (13-15, 7-8) vs. Richmond (21-7, 11-4)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts UMass in an A10 matchup. Each squad is coming off of a victory this past Wednesday. Richmond earned a 73-70 win on the road against George Washington, while UMass won 60-52 at home against VCU.

SENIOR STUDS: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Golden has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Richmond has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 54.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spiders. Richmond has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three matchups while UMass has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.