UMass meets St. John’s in Uncasville

UMass (5-1) vs. St. John’s (4-2)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is set to take on St. John’s in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. St. John’s lost 80-67 to Arizona State in its most recent game, while UMass came up short in a 58-46 game against Virginia in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: LJ Figueroa has put up 16.7 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Storm. Mustapha Heron has complemented Figueroa and is accounting for 15.7 points per game. The Minutemen have been led by T.J. Weeks, who is averaging 14.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sean East II has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all UMass field goals over the last five games. East has accounted for 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Minutemen have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Storm. St. John’s has 28 assists on 76 field goals (36.8 percent) over its previous three contests while UMass has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent this year. That rate is the 25th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for UMass stands at just 23.4 percent (ranked 285th).