UMass makes 15 3-pointers in 101-76 win over Niagara (Nov 19, 2017)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Luwane Pipkins made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points to help UMass beat Niagara 101-76 on Sunday.

Carl Pierre added four 3s and Rayshawn Miller made three more as the Minutemen (2-1) were 15 of 26 from distance. The school record is 16, last coming in 2015 against Clemson.

Pipkins, a sophomore, scored a previous high of 27 points last season against Kennesaw State – helped by a career-best eight 3-pointers. He was 12 of 18 from the floor against Niagara, missed only three 3s, and made all three of his free throws. Pierre finished with 16 points and Miller 14.

UMass was only ahead 39-28 in the first half until the Purple Eagles went scoreless for the final three minutes of the first half to trail by 18 points.

Matt Scott led Niagara (1-2) with 26 points and Kahlil Dukes had 16 points and eight assists. The Purple Eagles were 4 of 16 from distance.