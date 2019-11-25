UMass Lowell plays Brown

Brown (4-1) vs. UMass Lowell (2-5)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell squares off against Brown in a non-conference matchup. Brown won 79-63 over NJIT on Saturday, while UMass Lowell is coming off of an 80-75 overtime loss on Nov. 17 to Dartmouth.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a homecoming game for Bears sophomore Tamenang Choh, who’s averaged 14.4 points and 10 rebounds this season. Brandon Anderson has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 24.2 points and four rebounds per game. On the other bench, Christian Lutete has averaged 21.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-5 this year when it scores 78 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 79.

COLD SPELL: UMass Lowell has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 73.3 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 72.3 points per game.