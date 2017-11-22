UMass Lowell never trails, beats LIU Brooklyn 74-66 (Nov 22, 2017)

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) Jahad Thomas scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead UMass Lowell over LIU Brooklyn 74-66 on Wednesday.

Thomas finished 9 of 19 from the floor. Ryan Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Rinardo Perry added 13 points for UMass Lowell (4-1).

Raiquan Clark scored 21 points to lead LIU Brooklyn (2-4). Joel Hernandez had 18 points and Zach Coleman had nine points and 15 rebounds.

UMass Lowell led the entire way, and had a 14-point lead early in the second half. But Jamall Robinson made a 3-pointer to pull the Blackbirds to 67-66 with 1:24 to play. Shawn Jones answered with a layup for UMass Lowell, and Coleman missed a 3-point attempt on the next possession. Perry made two layups and Jones added a free throw to end it.