UMass Lowell faces Massachusetts-Boston

Massachusetts-Boston vs. UMass Lowell (1-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to battle the Beacons of Division III Massachusetts-Boston. UMass Lowell lost 76-56 at Ohio State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Christian Lutete has averaged 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds this year for UMass Lowell. Obadiah Noel is also a primary contributor, with 18 points and seven rebounds per game.LONG-RANGE LUTETE: Through three games, UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: UMass Lowell put up 88 and came away with a 29-point win over Massachusetts-Boston when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The River Hawks offense put up 81.8 points per contest in those 13 contests.