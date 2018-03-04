UMass’ late run sends it past Duquesne for an 85-75 win

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Malik Hines made all eight of his shots for 20 points and C.J. Anderson scored 12 points and tied a career-high 12 assists and Massachusetts beat Duquesne 85-75 on Saturday night.

UMass enters the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Washington, D.C. as the No. 13 seed and will face 12th-seeded LaSalle on Wednesday in the first round. Duquesne, the tenth seed, will face No. 7-seed Richmond in the second round on Thursday.

Mike Lewis II made a 3-pointer with 2:52 left and Duquesne trailed 72-70, but the Minutemen went on an 11-0 run to seal the win. UMass led 58-47 with 12:13 to go before the Dukes went on an 11-0 spurt and knotted it with Eric James‘ 3-pointer with 9:35 left.

Rayshawn Miller and Luwane Pipkins each scored 16 points and Carl Pierre scored 15 for Massachusetts (12-19, 5-13) which shot 58 percent (32 of 55) including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

Duquesne (16-15, 7-11) got 17 points apiece from Lewis and Tarin Smith, Rene Castro-Caneddy scored 12 and Jordan Robinson 10. Eric Williams grabbed 11 boards and Duquesne had a 31-25 rebounding advantage.