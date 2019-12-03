UMass faces S. Carolina

South Carolina (5-3) vs. UMass (5-3)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina pays visit to UMass in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina won 74-65 at home against George Washington on Sunday, while UMass fell to Rutgers on the road on Friday, 82-57.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. T.J. Weeks, Tre Mitchell, Sean East II and Carl Pierre have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Lawson has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: UMass has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 62.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has 22 assists on 56 field goals (39.3 percent) across its past three matchups while South Carolina has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: The UMass offense has turned the ball over 12.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 15.7 turnovers over its last three games.