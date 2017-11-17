UL Monroe surges late to beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-75 (Nov 16, 2017)

MONROE, La. (AP) Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre scored 19 points apiece to help Louisiana-Monroe beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-75 on Thursday night.

Southeastern Louisiana cut a six-point halftime deficit to 50-48 with about 15 minutes to play. The Lions then went nearly eight minutes without a field goal as the Warhawks answered with a 14-2 run to make it 64-50.

Southeastern Louisiana rallied again on a 20-8 spurt, capped by reserve Eddy Polanco’s four-point play and 3-pointer, to pull to 72-70 with 4:26 remaining. The Warhawks ended the game with a 14-5 surge. Jean-Pierre had six points in the final stretch.

Michael Ertel added 18 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers, for Louisiana-Monroe (1-2).

Polanco had 23 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Southeastern Louisiana (1-2).

It was the 92nd meeting between the teams, but just the first since Dec. 10, 2012, when the Warhawks won at home 68-61.