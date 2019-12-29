UIC looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (8-6, 1-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (6-8, 1-0)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Youngstown State at Credit Union 1 Arena. The last victory for the Penguins at Illinois-Chicago was an 82-78 win on Jan. 28, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisenberry has connected on 28.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 1-8 when falling shy of that total. Youngstown State is 5-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 3-6 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game.