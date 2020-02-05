UIC looks for home win vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (10-13, 5-6) vs. Illinois-Chicago (11-13, 6-5)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Milwaukee at Credit Union 1 Arena. The last victory for the Panthers at Illinois-Chicago was an 87-62 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Flames have scored 70.4 points per game against Horizon opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Te’Jon Lucas has had his hand in 41 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Flames. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 34 of 59 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.