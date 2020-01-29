UCSB seeks revenge on CSUN

UC Santa Barbara (13-7, 2-3) vs. Cal State Northridge (8-14, 3-3)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge goes for the season sweep over UC Santa Barbara after winning the previous matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Matadors outshot UC Santa Barbara 52.5 percent to 46.2 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers on their way to an 83-75 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The rugged Lamine Diane has averaged 22.8 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez has paired with Diane and is accounting for 20.6 points per game. The Gauchos have been led by Amadou Sow, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Matadors have given up just 73.7 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 84.1 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.AWESOME AMADOU: In 20 appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Sow has shot 55.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Matadors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gauchos. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is rated first among Big West teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.