UCSB pays visit to Oregon State

UC Santa Barbara (1-2) vs. Oregon State (3-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara takes on Oregon State in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Oregon State win at Wyoming 83-63, while UC Santa Barbara came up short in an 82-81 game at home to Rice.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Tres Tinkle is averaging a double-double (21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists) to lead the way for the Beavers. Complementing Tinkle is Ethan Thompson, who is accounting for 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Gauchos are led by Max Heidegger, who is averaging 20.3 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has had his hand in 41 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State has made 8.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams.