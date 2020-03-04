UCSB looks to sweep CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (10-19, 5-9) vs. UC Santa Barbara (19-10, 8-6)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton seeks revenge on UC Santa Barbara after dropping the first matchup in Fullerton. The teams last met on Feb. 20, when Cal State Fullerton made just five foul shots on eight attempts while the Gauchos hit 17 of 23 en route to the 75-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga, Austen Awosika and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Rowe has connected on 41.1 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a flawless 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Gauchos are 7-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Fullerton has dropped its last four road games, scoring 78 points and allowing 90.3 points during those contests. UC Santa Barbara has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 61.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Cal State Fullerton last season.