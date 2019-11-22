UConn, Xavier meet in Charleston Classic

Xavier (5-0) vs. UConn (3-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier is preparing to face UConn in the Charleston Classic. UConn earned a 79-68 win over Buffalo in its most recent game, while Xavier won easily 73-51 against Towson in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Christian Vital has averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals to lead the way for the Huskies. Josh Carlton has paired with Vital and is maintaining an average of 13 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Musketeers are led by Naji Marshall, who is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 16.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 32 assists on 73 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three games while Xavier has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Huskies have averaged 25.8 free throws per game this season.