UConn upsets No. 15 Syracuse at 2K Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Adams and Alterique Gilbert scored 16 points each to lead Connecticut to a 83-76 upset of No. 15 Syracuse in the first game of the 2K Classic Thursday night.

In its first season under Dan Hurley, Connecticut improved to 3-0. The Huskies took the 95th all-time meeting between the schools, and are 39-56 against UConn.

Tarin Smith added 14 for the Huskies. Eric Cobb finished with 13, and Christian Vital had 11.

Syracuse dropped to 2-1 with its first loss of the season.

Jalen Carey led all scorers with 26. Tyus Battle had 16, and Elijah Hughes chipped in with 15.

Leading by four with 3:38 left, UConn outscored Syracuse 13-10 to end the game.

No. 3 GONZAGA 94, TEXAS A&M 71

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 22 points, Rui Hachimura added 18, and Gonzaga beat Texas A&M.

Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-0), which won its first three games for the eighth consecutive season.

Savion Flagg scored 18 points and T.J. Starks 16 for Texas A&M (1-2). The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 last season, but suffered major losses to graduation and the NBA draft.

The Aggies were plagued by shooting in the 30 percent range most of the game.

IOWA 77, No. 13 OREGON 69

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to an upset of Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic.

Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the championship game tomorrow, while Oregon (2-1) will meet No. 15 Syracuse in the consolation game. Connecticut upset Syracuse, 83-76, in the first game.

Iowa led throughout. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:36, and enjoyed a 39-28 advantage at halftime. The lead grew to 13, 52-39, on Kriener’s dunk with 12:19 left in the second half.

Oregon closed with seven, 76-69, in the final 23.6 seconds, but that was as close as the Ducks would come.

Ehab Amin led all players with 25 points. Bol Bol chipped in with 14, and Victor Bailey Jr. had 12.

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 73, BALL STATE 64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for Virginia Tech and opened the Charleston Classic with a victory over Ball State.

The Hokies (2-0) watched a 16-point lead slip to 49-44 midway through the second half before going on a 14-4 run to take control.

Virginia Tech will play the winner of the next game, Alabama vs. Northeastern, in Friday’s semifinals.

Tayler Persons led Ball State (1-2) with 21 points.

No. 21 TCU 77, FRESNO STATE 69

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, to lead five players in double figures for TCU in a win over Fresno State.

Alex Robinson had 13 points and 14 assists for TCU, and Kevin Samuel also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. JD Miller also scored 14 for the Frogs, while RJ Nembhard had 11.

Bane’s tiebreaking 3 about 2 minutes after halftime put the Horned Frogs (3-0) ahead to stay. The junior guard had a breakaway dunk and followed with a fastbreak layup in a later 11-3 run that stretched their lead to 11.

Braxton Huggins had 18 points and New Williams 17 for Fresno State (1-1). Deshon Taylor scored 13.

No. 23 PURDUE 92, APPALACHIAN STATE 70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as Purdue powered past Appalachian State at the Charleston Classic.

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.

Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.

Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team’s 13 3-pointers.

Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2).