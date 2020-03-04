UConn looks to knock off No. 21 Houston

No. 21 Houston (22-7, 12-4) vs. UConn (17-12, 8-8)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Houston looks to give UConn its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. UConn’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Florida Gators 62-59 on Nov. 17, 2019. Houston has moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Cincinnati last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Caleb Mills and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 37.5 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 17-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 66.2.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 37.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Cougars have held opposing shooters to 37.5 percent.