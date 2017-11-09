UConn guard charged with evading following scooter crash

STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn guard Jalen Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he left the scene of a crash involving a scooter he was operating.

Police say the 21-year-old junior was among four men who were racing their scooters on campus Wednesday night when the one Adams was operating hit the back of another. Police say Adams left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of another.

No injuries were reported. Police say they located Adams, the other men and the three other scooters at a local business.

Article continues below ...

Adams was charged with evading responsibility and released after posting a $500 bond.

He was suspended from practice Thursday for what the program called conduct detrimental to the team. The school says his status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Adams averaged more than 14 points a game for the Huskies last season. The team opens this season Friday against Colgate.