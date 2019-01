UConn grad transfer Kassoum Yakwe out with fractured foot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Kassoum Yakwe is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right foot.

Coach Dan Hurley says the 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from St. John’s suffered the injury during the team’s shootaround before Wednesday’s loss at South Florida.

The school is evaluating whether Yakwe will need surgery.

Yakwe averaged 11 minutes, 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Huskies, with 11 blocked shots.

UConn (9-5, 0-1 American) hosts UCF (11-2, 1-0) on Saturday.

The Huskies also are expected to be without reserve forward Kwintin Williams, who was suspended from the team this week for an unspecified violation of team rules.