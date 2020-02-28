UCLA looks to extend streak vs Arizona

Arizona (19-9, 9-6) vs. UCLA (18-11, 11-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its seventh straight conference win against Arizona. UCLA’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Arizona State Sun Devils 84-66 on Feb. 6. Arizona fell 57-48 at Southern California in its last outing.

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Bruins are 1-11 when opponents score more than 72 points.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 29th-best mark in Division I. 20.1 percent of all UCLA possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bruins are ranked 256th, nationally).