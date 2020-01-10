UCLA looks for home win vs USC

Southern California (12-3, 1-1) vs. UCLA (8-7, 1-1)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its fourth straight win over Southern California at Pauley Pavilion. The last victory for the Trojans at UCLA was an 89-75 win on Jan. 13, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California has relied heavily on its seniors. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CHRIS: Chris Smith has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UCLA is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 65 or fewer points, and 0-7 when opponents exceed 65 points. Southern California is 9-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 3-3 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Bruins have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game and 14.6 per game over their last five games.