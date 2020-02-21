UCLA faces tough test vs No. 18 Colorado

UCLA (16-11, 9-5) vs. No. 18 Colorado (21-6, 11-4)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Colorado presents a tough challenge for UCLA. UCLA has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Colorado is coming off a 70-66 win at home over Southern California in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 13 points and nine rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the Bruins, Chris Smith has averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up nine points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UCLA is 15-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 1-11 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Colorado is 18-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 3-6 whenever teams score more than 67 on the Buffaloes.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Buffaloes are 18-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Bruins are 15-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 1-11 when opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made 7.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.