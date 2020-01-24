UCF, Wichita State meet in conference play

Central Florida (11-7, 2-4) vs. Wichita State (16-3, 4-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Central Florida squares off against Wichita State. Both programs are coming off of victories in their last game. Wichita State earned a 56-43 win at South Florida on Tuesday, while Central Florida won 55-54 at home against South Florida on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Brandon Mahan have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Knights points over the team’s last five games.EXCELLENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 34.9 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Shockers are 15-0 when they score at least 68 points and 1-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Knights are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-7 on the year otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Central Florida’s Dre Fuller Jr. has attempted 35 3-pointers and has connected on 25.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.