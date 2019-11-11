UCF plays Miami

Miami (1-1) vs. Central Florida (1-0)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Central Florida both look to put winning streaks together .

LEADING THE CHARGE: .LOVE FOR LYKES: Chris Lykes has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Miami went 8-4 against schools outside its conference, while Central Florida went 11-3 in such games.