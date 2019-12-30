UCF looks for home win vs Temple

Temple (8-3, 0-0) vs. Central Florida (9-3, 0-0)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its fourth straight win over Temple at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. The last victory for the Owls at Central Florida was a 62-60 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Central Florida’s scoring this year including 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Temple, Nate Pierre-Louis, Quinton Rose and Alani Moore II have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.NATE IS A FORCE: Pierre-Louis has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Temple’s Moore has attempted 75 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 12 for 20 over the past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Central Florida has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 66.4.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams scored a grand total of 140 points against one another across two matchups last season.