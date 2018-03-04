UCF locks sixth seed to tourney with 60-51 win over Tulane

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor scored 19 points, Dayon Griffin scored 13 and UCF beat Tulane 60-51 on Sunday in an American Athletic Conference finale.

UCF (18-12, 9-9) enters the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face 11th-seeded East Carolina. Tulane is the No. 10 seed and will play seventh-seeded Temple. The tournament starts Thursday at Orlando, Florida.

Ray Ona Embo’s 3-pointer gave Tulane a 43-42 lead with 7:20 left for its first lead since a 7-4 advantage about three minutes in. Taylor’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left broke a 50-all tie and the Knights led the remainder. Griffin followed with a 3 and Terrell Allen’s layup with 24 seconds to go made it 58-51. Tulane missed its last three shots and committed two turnovers in the final two minutes.

Melvin Frazier scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Tulane (14-16, 5-13), Ona Embo scored 11 and Jordan Cornish added 10.