UCF, Charleston meet in Wooden Legacy

College of Charleston (4-3) vs. Central Florida (4-2)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston is set to take on Central Florida in the Wooden Legacy. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Nov. 23, when College of Charleston made only eight free throws on 12 attempts while the Knights went 21 for 26 en route to the 72-71 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: College of Charleston’s Brevin Galloway has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 15 over his past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Central Florida has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Knights have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.