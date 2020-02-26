UC Riverside seeks revenge on UCSB

UC Santa Barbara (18-9, 7-5) vs. UC Riverside (15-14, 5-8)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks revenge on UC Santa Barbara after dropping the first matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Gauchos shot 52.8 percent from the field en route to a two-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Arinze Chidom, Callum McRae, Dominick Pickett and Khyber Kabellis have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Max Heidegger has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Gauchos are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or worse, and 7-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gauchos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. UC Riverside has an assist on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) across its past three matchups while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams.