UC Riverside looks to sweep Long Beach St.

UC Riverside (14-12, 4-6) vs. Long Beach State (8-17, 3-6)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside goes for the season sweep over Long Beach State after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Highlanders shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Long Beach State’s shooters to just 41.1 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has benefited heavily from its seniors. Callum McRae, Arinze Chidom, Khyber Kabellis and Dominick Pickett have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Highlanders points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Beach have allowed just 73.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHANCE: Chance Hunter has connected on 44.3 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Long Beach State is 0-16 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Beach are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 2-17 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Highlanders are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 8-12 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-lowest figure in the country. The Long Beach State offense has produced just 67.4 points through 25 games (ranked 249th among Division I teams).