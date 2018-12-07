UC Riverside holds on to beat Pepperdine 75-71

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dikymbe Martin scored 22 points on Thursday night and UC Riverside held on in the final minute for a 75-71 win over Pepperdine.

The Highlanders (3-7) took the lead for good on Dominick Pickett’s jumper that made it 65-64 with 2:27 left in the game. Martin’s layup at 1:14 pushed the lead to three, Pepperdine (5-4) cut it back to one before Ajani Kennedy’s dunk for UCR made it 69-66 with 36 seconds left. Pepperdine’s Colby Ross turned it over with 21 seconds left and the Highlanders made all six free throws from there to secure the win.

UC Riverside trailed for most of the first 26 minutes and then went on a 16-5 run to go up 56-49, its largest lead of the game.

Menno Dijkstra tossed in 20 points and Zac Watson scored 10 for the Highlanders.

Ross had 19 points, Kessler Edwards added 14 points, Eric Cooper Jr. scored 13 and Darnell Dunn 10 for the Waves.