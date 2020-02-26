UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

UC Irvine (19-10, 11-2) vs. Cal Poly (7-20, 4-9)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. UC Irvine has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Mustangs. Cal Poly’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2017, a 79-66 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard has averaged 12.8 points while Colby Rogers has put up nine points. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 12 points.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 43.2 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Anteaters are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 19-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Mustangs are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last three road games, scoring 73.3 points, while allowing 62 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent, ranking the Anteaters 17th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal Poly stands at just 22.6 percent (ranked 323rd).