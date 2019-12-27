UC Irvine looks for home win vs Pacific

Pacific (12-3) vs. UC Irvine (7-7)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its fourth straight win over Pacific at Bren Events Center. The last victory for the Tigers at UC Irvine was a 61-50 win on Jan. 28, 2010.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: UC Irvine’s Collin Welp has averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 11.9 points and four assists. For the Tigers, Jahlil Tripp has averaged 13 points and 7.5 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 10.9 points.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UC Irvine is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Pacific is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Tigers have allowed 62 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Anteaters. UC Irvine has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.