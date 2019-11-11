UC Irvine faces Life Pacific

Life Pacific vs. UC Irvine (1-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters are set to battle the Warriors of Life Pacific. UC Irvine lost 77-73 to Pepperdine in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eyassu Worku has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for UC Irvine. Tommy Rutherford is also a key contributor, with 13 points and six rebounds per game.EXCELLENT EYASSU: Through two games, UC Irvine’s Worku has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: UC Irvine put up 87 and came away with a 34-point win over Life Pacific when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine went 12-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Anteaters put up 68.4 points per contest across those 17 games.