UC Irvine beats winless NAU 77-71 in Las Vegas Invitational (Nov 24, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Eyassu Worku scored 13 points, Max Hazzard added 12 and UC Irvine beat winless Northern Arizona 77-71 on Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Tommy Rutherford scored four quick points to give UC Irvine a 68-61 lead with 2:24 left in the game, but NAU answered with a 7-2 run. Rutherford had another dunk and Worku scored the next four points to extend the Anteaters’ lead to 76-68 with six seconds remaining.

John Edgar Jr. scored all nine of his points from 3-point range for UC Irvine (3-4), which plays at No. 23 UCLA on Sunday. Rutherford finished with eight points for the Anteaters, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Chris Bowling led NAU (0-6) with four 3-pointers and 26 points. Jojo Anderson added 19 points for the Lumberjacks, who were held to 38 percent shooting.