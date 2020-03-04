Hawaii (16-12, 7-7) vs. UC Davis (14-16, 8-6)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Honolulu. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 48.1 percent from the field en route to a 76-75 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 35.1 percent of the 231 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 14-10 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: UC Davis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 9.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.