UC Davis pays visit to Arkansas St.

UC Davis (2-1) vs. Arkansas State (2-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and Arkansas State both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of victories on Thursday. Arkansas State earned a 71-56 win at home over VMI, while UC Davis got a 65-64 win over Idaho.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Canberk Kus has averaged 15 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is also a key facilitator, producing 7.7 points, four assists and two steals per game. The Aggies have been led by Ezra Manjon, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kus has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 74 points per game.