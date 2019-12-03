UC Davis hopes to end skid vs N. Arizona

UC Davis (2-7) vs. Northern Arizona (3-1)

Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks to end its six-game losing streak as it takes on Northern Arizona. UC Davis is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Northern Arizona is coming off a 76-72 home win against South Dakota on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ezra Manjon has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. Manjon has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Mooney has made 32.2 percent of his 59 3-point attempts for UC Davis this year, and is 9 for 28 over the last five games. For Northern Arizona, Luke Avdalovic has connected on 53.3 percent of his 30 attempts from deep and is 15 for 27 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 81.5 points per game.