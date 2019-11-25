UC Davis hopes to end skid vs Cal

UC Davis (2-5) vs. Cal (4-2)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Cal. UC Davis is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Cal lost 62-45 to Texas on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Matt Bradley has averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Bears. Complementing Bradley is Grant Anticevich, who is maintaining an average of eight points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Matt Neufeld, who is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UC Davis’s Joe Mooney has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 34 over his last five games.

TWO STREAKS: UC Davis has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Cal has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has averaged only 65.8 points per game over its last five games. The Aggies have given up 73.2 points per game over that stretch.