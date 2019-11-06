UC Davis goes for first win vs William Jessup

William Jessup vs. UC Davis (0-1)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA school William Jessup. UC Davis lost 82-48 on the road to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: UC Davis put up 83 and came away with an 18-point win over William Jessup when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis went 2-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Aggies offense put up 58.9 points per contest across those 12 games.