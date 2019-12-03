UAPB squares up against Tulsa

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5) vs. Tulsa (6-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tulsa both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned victories in their last game. Tulsa earned a 67-58 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff won 75-67 at home against Champion Christian College on Nov. 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Reggie Jones and Martins Igbanu have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Markedric Bell has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last five road games, scoring 49.4 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Tulsa is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 63.4.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 43 of 65 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Tulsa defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.7 percent, the 24th-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 45.4 percent through six games (ranking the Golden Lions 283rd).