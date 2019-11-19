UAB plays Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (1-3) vs. UAB (2-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and UAB look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses on Friday. UAB lost 66-55 at home to Utah Valley, while Mount St. Mary’s fell 76-61 at Lamar.

STEPPING UP: UAB’s Tavin Lovan has averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and two steals while Jalen Benjamin has put up 12.7 points. For the Mountaineers, Vado Morse has averaged 14.8 points while Malik Jefferson has put up eight points and 8.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MORSE: Morse has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.4 percent. The Blazers have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.