UAB looks for home win vs Marshall

Marshall (14-14, 8-7) vs. UAB (16-12, 7-8)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its seventh straight win over Marshall at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Thundering Herd at UAB was an 81-74 win on Feb. 13, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: The Thundering Herd are led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists while West has put up 14.5 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Jalen Benjamin, who have combined to score 25 points per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lovan has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UAB field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 66.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Marshall’s West has attempted 166 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 15 for 36 over the last five games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Marshall offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. UAB has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.9 possessions per game (ranked 318th, nationally).