UAB looks for home win vs Marshall

Marshall (8-8, 2-1) vs. UAB (10-6, 1-2)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its sixth straight win over Marshall at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Thundering Herd at UAB was an 81-74 win on Feb. 13, 2010.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Thundering Herd are led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists while West is putting up 14.6 points and 2.4 steals per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who are scoring 11 and 9.9 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blazers have allowed just 57 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 61.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Marshall’s Iran Bennett has attempted two 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

STREAK STATS: UAB has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 57.5.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Marshall offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. UAB has not been as uptempo as the Thundering Herd and is averaging only 64.7 possessions per game (ranked 344th, nationally).