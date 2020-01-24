UAB looks for home win vs La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (14-5, 5-2) vs. UAB (12-8, 3-4)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fourth straight win over Louisiana Tech at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at UAB was a 67-58 win on March 2, 2014.

.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 50.7 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 45.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. UAB has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The UAB offense has put up just 65.1 points through 20 games (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).