UAB faces tough test vs No. 15 Memphis

No. 15 Memphis (7-1) vs. UAB (4-3)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Memphis presents a tough challenge for UAB. UAB has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Memphis is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Precious Achiuwa is averaging 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. D.J. Jeffries is also a key contributor, producing 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 11.4 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TAVIN: In seven appearances this season, UAB’s Lovan has shot 53.3 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blazers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. UAB has an assist on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Memphis has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis offense has scored 84.3 points per game, the 11th-highest figure in Division I. UAB has only averaged 62.1 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.